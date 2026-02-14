Citing lack of space and structural stability, councillors demand new zonal office in Ariyamangalam

TIRUCHY: Citing lack of space, infrastructure and structural stability, councillors and staff working in the Zone III office at Ariyamangalam have urged the Tiruchy corporation to construct a new building or shift to a spacious facility. The Zone III office has been functioning for several years from a building that originally housed the town panchayat office since 1991.

The office currently operates from three buildings, including two with asbestos roof, accommodating the zonal chairperson, assistant commissioner, executive engineer, junior engineers, assistant revenue officer, revenue inspector, and an e-service centre. A total of 13 councillors function out of the building. The monthly zonal meetings are held at the office but there is not enough space for all councillors to sit or conduct discussions properly.

Councillors also raised concerns of safety saying the premises was not maintained properly. The open spaces of the building complex is full of thick vegetation, and several staff said they have seen snakes moving around. "Many officials are apprehensive about working here, and councillors hesitate to attend meetings due to the unsafe conditions," a councillor said.