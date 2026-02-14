Comrades play valentine to TN couples harassed in the name of caste

CHENNAI: The colour red symbolises both love and the blood shed by the working class in its fight against capitalism. The red-donning communists of Tamil Nadu, living true to that spirit, have joined hands with comrades from the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, to play valentine to young couples hunted in the name of caste.
When Priya* (22), belonging to a Mukkulathor community in a southern district, informed her parents that she was in love with Kumar*, who happened to be from an SC family, her family said they would kill him and his family if she pursued the relationship. Kumar and Priya approached the police but were asked to go back and talk to their parents. “My parents’ threat was real. We didn’t want to die just because we loved,” said Priya.
Encouraged by the speech of CPM state secretary P Shanmugam that his party offices will always be open to couples facing threats from their families, particularly for casteist reasons, the couple took refuge at the CPM office in their district last year. Today, they are leading a safe and secure life. Although Priya’s parents have not accepted their marriage yet, the threat is gone.
Shanmugam gave the call in a meeting organised in the wake of the caste-killing of C Kavin Selvaganesh (27), a Dalit techie, who was murdered in Tirunelveli in 2025 for allegedly being in love with a girl belonging to an MBC community.
Though the murder sent shockwaves across TN as yet another horrific reminder of casteism, it has not deterred lovers from breaking caste barriers.
Both CPM and the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), which have long histories of supporting inter-caste love marriages, have seen a spurt in such marriages in the past few months.
With Shanmugam’s speech going viral on social media, P Suganthi, state secretary of CPM’s TN Untouchability Eradication Front, said 316 inter-caste and inter-faith marriages took place across its 41 district offices in the past five months.
Aravind, belonging to Vanniyar community, and Divya, from an SC community, both aged 24, were another couple, who faced similar resistance, from not just families but also institutions that were supposed to protect them.
“When we went to the jurisdictional sub-registrar’s office, the official said, 'Call your parents on video, we need their permission'. We were both majors. The law doesn’t ask for anyone’s permission. But they refused to register until CPM workers staged a sit-in protest,” Aravind said.
“Government officials are often casteist. We have seen registrars refusing to accept marriage notices under the Special Marriage Act. When one partner is a Dalit, the tone of the people at the registration department immediately changes,” CPM Chennai South district secretary R Velmurugan said.
K Ramakrishnan of TPDK, noting that their organisation supports around 500 inter-caste marriages, remarriages and love marriages every year through its ‘Kalapu Thirumanam Purinthor Nala Sangam’, said opposition from families is still strong, although acceptance has increased to some extent. “The law now recognises self-respect marriage, but social protection from parents is still not guaranteed,” he said.
“Sometimes families file complaints in their native places and the police there may side with them. In such cases, we ask the couple record their statement in writing. We give protection and advise them not to return,” he said.
Inter-caste and inter-faith marriages are legal under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, and Special Marriage Act. In 2019, the Madras HC directed the formation of protection cells for inter-caste couples in all districts. However, Suganthi said it remained only on paper.
Both organisations said while they support love marriages, they also do their due diligence. “Only if there is a genuine threat to life do we proceed. Even then, we emphasise that they must continue their education.” she said.
Ramakrishnan said his organisation record all details of the couples who approach them to face any threats in the future.
“We obtain written consent letters. Wherever possible, parental support is also documented. Sometimes the girl’s family exerts pressure. They may even file complaints alleging that we conducted a forced marriage. To avoid this, we ensure there are three marriage witnesses and collect ID proof,” he said.
Appreciating the efforts, writer V Geetha emphasised the need to study how many of such marriages involve Dalits and pay attention to the rights and safety of Dalits.
“Standing firmly with Dalits and ensuring their protection must remain central to this work. Love and individual choice are fundamental, we support them — but we must also recognise the unequal realities,” she added.
(*Names of couples changed to protect identity)
- Periyar EV Ramasamy first encouraged the idea of self-respect marriages sans religious rituals
- First recorded self-respect marriage took place in Aruppukkottai on May 28, 1928 between Rengasamy Reddy and Nagammal, both belonging to different castes.
- In 1967, DMK, which came to power for the first time with CN Annadurai as Chief Minister, amended the Hindu Marriage Act to include Section 7A, which granted legal recognition to inter-caste marriages among the Hindus.
- Both Government of India and Tamil Nadu governments offer financial assistance to encourage inter-caste marriages, particularly those involving a Scheduled Caste partner.
- Under GoI’s Dr. Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Inter-Caste Marriages, eligible couples receive a one-time assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh after registering their marriage.
- Tamil Nadu provides financial assistance through its Inter-Caste Marriage Assistance Scheme, offering aid of up to Rs 2.5 lakh — to help couples socially and economically to begin an independent life.