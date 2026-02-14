Comrades play valentine to TN couples harassed in the name of caste

CHENNAI: The colour red symbolises both love and the blood shed by the working class in its fight against capitalism. The red-donning communists of Tamil Nadu, living true to that spirit, have joined hands with comrades from the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, to play valentine to young couples hunted in the name of caste.

When Priya* (22), belonging to a Mukkulathor community in a southern district, informed her parents that she was in love with Kumar*, who happened to be from an SC family, her family said they would kill him and his family if she pursued the relationship. Kumar and Priya approached the police but were asked to go back and talk to their parents. “My parents’ threat was real. We didn’t want to die just because we loved,” said Priya.

Encouraged by the speech of CPM state secretary P Shanmugam that his party offices will always be open to couples facing threats from their families, particularly for casteist reasons, the couple took refuge at the CPM office in their district last year. Today, they are leading a safe and secure life. Although Priya’s parents have not accepted their marriage yet, the threat is gone.

Shanmugam gave the call in a meeting organised in the wake of the caste-killing of C Kavin Selvaganesh (27), a Dalit techie, who was murdered in Tirunelveli in 2025 for allegedly being in love with a girl belonging to an MBC community.