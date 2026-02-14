Don’t remove sand from Vaigai: Madras HC to highway officials

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday restrained the state highway authorities from removing sand from the Vaigai river while carrying out a two-lane road project between Arappalayam and Samayanallur in Madurai district.

A special bench of justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi gave the direction following a PIL filed by Vaigai Rajan alias M Nagarajan of Madurai, which alleged encroachment of the river and theft of sand by the authorities.

Already in 2019, as a part of the Smart City Scheme, a portion of both sides of the river bank was taken by the Madurai corporation for laying roads, which reduced the width of the river.

Now, the highways department is laying a two-lane road for 8 km in length and 10.5 metres wide from Kamarajar Bridge in Arappalayam till Samayanallur on NH-44, he noted and alleged that this new road encroaches a major portion of the water flowing area of the river. Moreover, the authorities are also removing soil from the riverbed by using heavy machinery, he further claimed and showed video footage to substantiate it. He requested the court to order the removal of the encroachments and restoration of the river to its original position.

The additional advocate general, M. Ajmal Khan, denied the allegations and sought time to file a counter-affidavit. Hearing this, the judges adjourned the case to next week but restrained the authorities from removing sand from the river.