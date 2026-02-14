CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday gave an emotional farewell to Justice RN Manjula who is set to retire on February 15. The ceremony, presided over by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, was held to honour her 25-year-long service, both in the district judiciary and the high court.

Advocate General PS Raman, in his address, recalled the landmark judgments, including the ones in the Aynavaram child-rape case and the Kovilpatti bomb-blast case, passed by the judge. Judges of the high court, including justices R Suresh Kumar and SM Subramaniam, were present at the event.

Born on February 16, 1964 in Dindigul, Justice Manjula did her schooling in her native town before graduating in science. Justice Manjula had headed the three-member committee constituted for inquiring into the violent incidents that followed the massive Jallikattu protests.

She was one among the two Indian representatives to attend a three-week programme on protection of human rights conducted by The Hague Academy of International Law at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, Netherlands in 1998.