Five officials suspended over cancellation of TNPSC exams

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Friday suspended five employees — an assistant secretary, two section officers, and two assistant section officers — over alleged negligence that led to the cancellation of the Group II and IIA examinations last Sunday. The suspensions follow a preliminary inquiry into the lapses that resulted in incorrect allocation of exam centres for candidates.

Around 3,300 candidates were initially assigned to take the test at Presidency College in Triplicane, Government Men’s Arts College in Nandanam, and DG Vaishnav College in Arumbakkam. However, the candidates who were initially allotted exam centre at DG Vaishnav College were redirected at the last minute to Nandanam Government College, triggering protests by aspirants, ultimately forcing TNPSC to cancel the exams.