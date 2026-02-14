Former minister Vijayabhaskar booked in sand mining case

KARUR: Karur Town police on Thursday booked former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar and a party cadre in an illegal sand mining case.

According to sources, the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Andankovil East N Shanmugam on Thursday afternoon lodged a police complaint stating that during an inspection conducted on Wednesday evening, revenue officials found about 12 units of river sand dumped on a vacant plot located close to the house belonging to Vijayabhaskar’s wife Vijayalakshmi.

The VAO, in his complaint, stated that the sand was stored without permission. Though persons at the site allegedly said documents were available for the sand and that they would submit them to the tahsildar the next morning, no records were produced till Thursday afternoon.

The VAO further alleged that the sand had been dumped under the supervision of Vijayabhaskar and that attempts were being made to transport it using lorries, based on information from villagers.