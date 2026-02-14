Illegal hoardings on Mettupalayam-Ooty ghat road spark safety concerns

COIMBATORE: Illegal hoardings along the Mettupalayam-Ooty ghat road, a crucial National Highway stretch connecting the plains to the Nilgiris, have sparked concern among motorists and activists, who allege that blatant violations are putting lives at risk.
Numerous flex boards and banners have cropped up along the winding stretch from Burliyar to Gudalur despite clear directions from the Supreme Court and norms laid down by the Indian Road Congress prohibiting any form of advertisement hoardings along National Highways, especially on accident-prone ghat roads.
Frequent travellers say the hoardings are not just illegal but dangerous. "This is a narrow and steep hill road with sharp hairpin bends. Even a momentary distraction can lead to a mishap. These boards grab your attention at the wrong time," said R Manikandan, a motorist from Coimbatore who drives to Ooty twice a month.
Tourists visiting the Nilgiris also expressed concern. "We come here to enjoy the scenic beauty of the hills, not to see commercial advertisements. It spoils the landscape and distracts drivers," said K Kalyana Sundaram, a visitor from Salem.
Adding to the controversy, flex hoardings installed by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) near the Marapalam bus stop at Burliyar on the ghat road have also come under scrutiny. Activists argue that safety norms should apply uniformly, regardless of the agency involved.
When contacted, a senior official from the National Highways Wing of the State Highways Department in the Nilgiris Division told TNIE that notices had already been issued. "We have served notices to all illegal encroachments and flex hoardings installed along the ghat road from Burliyar to Gudalur. They will be removed one by one soon. Regarding the TTDC flex board, our hands are tied as it has been put up by another government agency. We will initiate discussions with higher authorities and take necessary action at the earliest," the official said.
Motorists have urged authorities to act swiftly before distraction turns deadly on the hill road.