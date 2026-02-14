Illegal hoardings on Mettupalayam-Ooty ghat road spark safety concerns

COIMBATORE: Illegal hoardings along the Mettupalayam-Ooty ghat road, a crucial National Highway stretch connecting the plains to the Nilgiris, have sparked concern among motorists and activists, who allege that blatant violations are putting lives at risk.

Numerous flex boards and banners have cropped up along the winding stretch from Burliyar to Gudalur despite clear directions from the Supreme Court and norms laid down by the Indian Road Congress prohibiting any form of advertisement hoardings along National Highways, especially on accident-prone ghat roads.

Frequent travellers say the hoardings are not just illegal but dangerous. "This is a narrow and steep hill road with sharp hairpin bends. Even a momentary distraction can lead to a mishap. These boards grab your attention at the wrong time," said R Manikandan, a motorist from Coimbatore who drives to Ooty twice a month.

Tourists visiting the Nilgiris also expressed concern. "We come here to enjoy the scenic beauty of the hills, not to see commercial advertisements. It spoils the landscape and distracts drivers," said K Kalyana Sundaram, a visitor from Salem.