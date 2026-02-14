Kavin paid with his life, but valentines continue to break caste barriers in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The colour red symbolises both love and the blood shed by the working class in its fight against capitalism. The red-donning communist comrades of Tamil Nadu, living true to that spirit, are turning out to be the valentines to young couples hunted in the name of caste.

When 22-year-old Priya* belonging to one of the three Mukkulathor communities in a southern district informed her parents that she was in love with Kumar*, who happened to be from a Scheduled Caste family, her family said they would kill Kumar and his family if she pursued the relationship. Kumar and Priya, both graduates and employed, approached the police but they were asked to go back to their homes and talk to their parents. “My parents’ threat was real. We did not want to die just because we loved,” said Priya.

Encouraged by the speech of CPM state secretary P Shanmugam that his party offices will always be open to couples facing threats from their families, particularly for casteist reasons, the couple took refuge at the office of CPM in their district in September last year, Today, Priya and Kumar have settled in a different district and are leading a safe and secure life. Although Priya’s parents have not accepted their marriage yet, the threat is gone.

Shanmugam gave the call in a meeting organised in the wake of the brutal caste- killing of C Kavin Selvaganesh, a 27-year-old Dalit IT professional, who was murdered on July 27, 2025 in broad daylight in Tirunelveli for allegedly being in love with a girl belonging to an MBC community.

The murder sent shockwaves across the state as yet another horrific reminder of deep-rooted casteism, particularly against Dalits. However, his murder has not deterred young lovers from breaking barriers of caste.