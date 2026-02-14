Kavin paid with his life, but valentines continue to break caste barriers in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The colour red symbolises both love and the blood shed by the working class in its fight against capitalism. The red-donning communist comrades of Tamil Nadu, living true to that spirit, are turning out to be the valentines to young couples hunted in the name of caste.
When 22-year-old Priya* belonging to one of the three Mukkulathor communities in a southern district informed her parents that she was in love with Kumar*, who happened to be from a Scheduled Caste family, her family said they would kill Kumar and his family if she pursued the relationship. Kumar and Priya, both graduates and employed, approached the police but they were asked to go back to their homes and talk to their parents. “My parents’ threat was real. We did not want to die just because we loved,” said Priya.
Encouraged by the speech of CPM state secretary P Shanmugam that his party offices will always be open to couples facing threats from their families, particularly for casteist reasons, the couple took refuge at the office of CPM in their district in September last year, Today, Priya and Kumar have settled in a different district and are leading a safe and secure life. Although Priya’s parents have not accepted their marriage yet, the threat is gone.
Shanmugam gave the call in a meeting organised in the wake of the brutal caste- killing of C Kavin Selvaganesh, a 27-year-old Dalit IT professional, who was murdered on July 27, 2025 in broad daylight in Tirunelveli for allegedly being in love with a girl belonging to an MBC community.
The murder sent shockwaves across the state as yet another horrific reminder of deep-rooted casteism, particularly against Dalits. However, his murder has not deterred young lovers from breaking barriers of caste.
Both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) and the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), which have a long-standing record of endorsing inter-caste love marriages, have witnessed a noticeable rise in such unions over the past few months.
With Shanmugam’s speech going viral on social media and making a connect with the Gen Z generation, P Suganthi, state secretary of CPM's Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, said that 316 inter-caste and inter-faith marriages have taken place across its 41 district offices in the state in the past five months.
Aravind, belonging to Vanniyar community, and Divya, from a SC community, both aged 24, were another couple, who faced similar resistance, from not just their families but also institutions that were supposed to protect them.
“When we went to the jurisdictional sub-registrar’s office, the official said, “Call your parents on video, we need their permission.” We were both majors. The law doesn’t ask for anyone’s permission. But they refused to register until CPM workers staged a sit-in protest,” Aravind said.
“Government officials are also often casteist. We have seen registrars refusing to accept marriage notices under the Special Marriage Act. When one partner is a Dalit, the tone of the people at the registration department immediately changes,” CPM Chennai South district secretary R Velmurugan, who has faced death threats in the past for supporting inter-caste marriages, said.
K. Ramakrishnan of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), noting that their organisation supports around 500 inter-caste marriages, remarriages and other love marriages every year through its “Kalapu Thirumanam Purinthor Nala Sangam”, said opposition from families is still strong, although acceptance has increased to some extent. “The law now recognises self-respect marriages. But social protection from parents is still not guaranteed,” he said.
“Sometimes families file complaints in their native places and the police there may side with them due to local influence. In such cases, we ask the couple record their statement in writing. We provide protection and advise them not to return,” he said.
Inter-caste and inter-faith marriages are legal under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 and the Special Marriage Act. In 2019, the Madras High Court directed the formation of protection cells for inter-caste couples in every district. However, Suganthi said it remained only on paper.
Both the organisations said that though they support love marriages, they also do their due diligence and often provide counselling to the couples who knock on their doors.
“Only if there is a genuine threat to life do we proceed. Even then, we emphasise that they must continue their education. In some cases, we have supported them through their second year of studies after marriage.” Suganthi said, adding that the focus was not merely to solemnise marriage, but ensuring safety, education and long-term stability.
Ramakrishnan said his organisation diligently record all details of the couples who approach them to face any threats, legal or otherwise, in the future.
“We obtain written consent letters from both individuals. Wherever possible, parental support is also documented.
“Sometimes the girl’s family exerts severe pressure. They may even file complaints alleging that we conducted a forced marriage. To avoid such issues, we ensure there are three marriage witnesses and collect proper ID proof,” he said.
Appreciating the efforts of such movements, which have a long history going back to the days of Periyar EV Ramasamy and the self-respect movement, writer V Geetha emphasised the need to study how many of such marriages involve Dalits and pay particular attention to the rights and safety of Dalits, who often faced the highest risks and violence in such relationships.
“Standing firmly with Dalits and ensuring their protection must remain central to this work. Love and individual choice are fundamental, and we support them—but we must also recognise the unequal realities on the ground,” she added
(*Names of couples changed to protect identity)
- Periyar EV Ramasamy first encouraged the idea of self-respect marriages sans religious rituals
- First recorded self-respect marriage took place in Aruppukkottai on May 28, 1928 between Rengasamy Reddy and Nagammal, both belonging to different castes.
- In 1967, DMK, which came to power for the first time with CN Annadurai as Chief Minister, amended the Hindu Marriage Act to include Section 7A, which granted legal recognition to inter-caste marriages among the Hindus.
- Both Government of India and Tamil Nadu governments offer financial assistance to encourage inter-caste marriages, particularly those involving a Scheduled Caste partner.
- Under GoI’s Dr. Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Inter-Caste Marriages, eligible couples receive a one-time assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh after registering their marriage.
- Tamil Nadu provides financial assistance through its Inter-Caste Marriage Assistance Scheme, offering aid of up to Rs 2.5 lakh — to help couples socially and economically to begin an independent life.