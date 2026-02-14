Madras HC sets aside single judge order on mop-up counselling to fill med seats

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set aside the order of a single judge to conduct additional mop-up counselling for filling vacant medical seats in super specialty courses beyond the schedule of counselling for 2024-25. It held that the high court cannot interfere in such matters, as only the Supreme Court can do so, as per the earlier orders and guidelines of the apex court on medical admissions.

The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, in a recent order on the appeal filed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said, “However, the schedule of counselling and the last date of admission is prescribed by way of regulations, which have the force of law. In any case, if any illegality in the process of counselling and admission is found, it could be corrected by the writ court, provided the last date of admission is not over. In those cases where the last date of admission is over, it is fait accompli and in view of order passed by the apex court in various cases, referred supra, the party has to be left to work out his remedy by approaching the apex court.”