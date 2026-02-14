‘No pension for second wife of government staff even if the first spouse is dead’: Madras HC

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court has held that the second wife of a government servant cannot claim family pension even if the first wife is no more because the second marriage, while the first wife is alive, is not lawful.

The matter pertains to appeals filed by the Accountant General of Tamil Nadu against a single judge’s order directing inclusion of the name of the second wife as nominee of M Radhakrishnan, who retired as block development officer, for pension.

Radhakrishnan had married R Revathy even when his first wife, R Vasantha, was alive. When both wives were alive, he applied to include both of them as nominee for family pension but it was rejected. Then, after the first wife’s death, an application was submitted to the authorities concerned for making the second wife his nominee but it was not accepted. So, a writ petition was filed in the high court. A single judge, in 2021, ordered inclusion of the second wife as nominee. This order was challenged.