Not consulted for Tiruchy book festival, says local writers’ association

TIRUCHY: With the Tiruchy Book Festival set to commence today, Tiruchy-based writers and literary speakers said they feel left out of a major cultural event in their own city and called the planning process "undemocratic".

The Tiruchy District Writers Association, which has witnessed platinum jubilee celebrations, told TNIE that the administration had skipped customary consultations with local literary bodies in the months leading up to the event and released a statement on the commencement of the festival only on Wednesday, which is four days before its scheduled start.

The district administration also failed to invite Tiruchy authors for speaker sessions or stall allocations, even though dedicated stalls had been provided for Tiruchy-based writers in 2024. Association president T Indrajith said earlier editions of the book fair involved month-long discussions with writers' groups and the formation of a reception committee.

"This year, there has been no such dialogue. In previous festivals, we were given a separate stall where more than 75 books by Tiruchy authors were displayed. Now, even that has not been discussed with us," he said. As per a district administration release, the nine-day festival will be held from February 14 to 22 at St John's Vestry Higher Secondary School grounds.