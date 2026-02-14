Raise student enrolment, HMs of schools in hill villages told

ERODE: The Department of School Education has instructed teachers to make efforts to increase student enrolment especially in schools in hill villages of Erode district.

Speaking to TNIE, E Maan Vizhi, Chief Educational Officer of Erode, said, "Our recent study found that the number of students in schools in many hill villages is very low. Some schools have student numbers in the single digits. That is why we have instructed the headmasters of such schools to take necessary initiatives to increase student enrolment in the upcoming academic year."

On Thursday, the CEO inspected various schools located in hill villages under the Talavadi block under the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. She also held consultations with school headmasters there.

She stated that admissions are very low even in hostels for female students.

"Only 36 students have been enrolled in the girls' hostel of the government high school in Chikahalli village though it can accommodate 100 students. Every month, a financial incentive of Rs 200 is credited to the bank account of those students. This aside, daily necessities like soap, oil, shampoo, toothbrush and paste, powder, towels, pens, pencils, rubbers, and notebooks are being provided," she said.

"We have advised teachers to create awareness among parents regarding such benefits. Such measures will also prevent dropouts," Maan Vizhi added.

"We have also been instructed to ascertain the expectations of hill villagers about government schools. As many hill villages are adjacent to Karnataka some schools are teaching subjects in Kannada. We have also advised teachers to inform them Tamil and English medium classes can be started if they wish. Teachers will also create awareness about government welfare schemes for students too prevent dropouts," the CEO added.