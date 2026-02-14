Rivaldo, gentle giant of Sigur forest range, dies

COIMBATORE: Forests of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve fell silent as Rivaldo, one of the region’s most iconic tusker, died due to illness on Friday. The wild elephant, believed to be around 50 years old, had been ailing for the past few days at his home range of Vazhaithottam in the Sigur forest range, said forest department officials.

He is suspected to have sustained injuries during fights with other male elephants. Despite best efforts by forest veterinarians, his condition deteriorated and he died on Friday.

Rivaldo was widely regarded as a rare example of peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife.

Known for his majestic tusks and calm temperament, he frequently roamed near settlements in Vazhaithottam and Bokkapuram but was never reported to have attacked or injured anyone. For residents, he was a familiar presence, a gentle giant who seemed to be part of the landscape itself.

A few years ago, he was briefly confined to an elephant shelter as officials explored converting him into a captive elephant following complaints of him raiding houses in search of food.

Local conservationists, backed by animal rights activists, including Maneka Gandhi, intervened and managed to get Rivaldo released. The forest department later attempted to relocate him nearly 20 km into the core area of the reserve in an effort to rewild him.

However, his attachment to Vazhaithottam led him to march back to familiar territory, where he lived out the rest of his life.