Tirunelveli gets DNA lab, will help police expedite investigation

TIRUNELVELI: Criminal investigations across four southern districts are expected to gather pace with the inauguration of the new Rs 5.06-crore DNA division at the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Tirunelveli on Friday. The facility, opened by Chief Minister MK Stalin through video conferencing, is expected to significantly reduce delays in forensic analysis and improve the conviction rate in serious crimes.

Regional Forensic Science Laboratory Deputy Director N Balamurugan told TNIE, "The laboratory is located near the Palayamkottai Court Complex. It will handle all cases requiring DNA analysis from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari districts, as well as the Tirunelveli City police limits. Until now, samples had to be sent to Madurai for examination," adding that this is the sixth division of the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Tirunelveli City Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) V Vinoth Santharam said that, with the commissioning of the laboratory, Tirunelveli becomes the second southern district after Madurai to have a dedicated DNA testing facility. The officer added that the facility would greatly aid investigations into sexual assault and murder cases, besides helping in forensic identification.