TN CM Stalin hands over appointment orders to 9,801 government job aspirants

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday distributed appointment orders to 9,801 candidates selected for various government jobs through government recruitment agencies such as the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), Medical Services Recruitment Board (MSRB), and Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB). The appointment orders were distributed during a function held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The competitive exams were conducted by the recruiting agencies for all the posts including Group II, IV and others in 2025. Of the total 9,801 candidates, 4,213 received the appointment orders during the function.

With the induction of 9,801 candidates, the total number of appointments made through various recruitment boards since the DMK government assumed office in May 2021 has reached 94,191. This includes 45,126 recruits through TNPSC, 24,927 through TNUSRB, 12,894 through TRB and 11,244 through MSRB.

Additionally, 54,864 persons were appointed through direct recruitment in local bodies and government undertakings. Further, 5,899 were appointed on compassionate grounds and 177 sports persons were appointed under the 3% sports quota.

During the event, CM also inaugurated eight residential quarters constructed at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore at the Anna Institute of Management in Chennai. He also laid the foundation stone for a new All India Civil Services Coaching Centre building to be constructed at Shenoy Nagar (Chennai) at a cost of Rs 62.50 crore, equipped with modern facilities.