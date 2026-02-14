TN film awardees chosen based only on merit, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Responding to criticisms that surfaced after the announcement of state film awards for the years from 2016 to 2022 and small screen awards for the years from 2014 to 2022, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Friday, defended the selection of awardees, saying the awardees have been chosen based on merit.

“Soon after these awards were announced, there were several criticisms. My only response to them is this: for many years, these awards were neither announced nor presented. Immediately upon assuming office, Chief Minister MK Stalin directed that the awards be conferred without delay. Following this, a selection committee headed by retired Justice KPK Vasuki was constituted. These awards have been presented entirely based on merit, as recommended by that committee,” Udhayanidhi said before presenting the awards to the artistes at a function held in Chennai.

The Deputy CM also said everyone in the arts understands that when awards are announced, they cannot be given to all at once. “Those who have received awards have brought great honour to Tamil art and culture; equally, many others continue to bring pride to Tamil Nadu, and their recognition will come at the appropriate time,” he added.

Film personalities including Vennira Aadadi Nirmala, Vadivukkarasi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rahman, Suriya, Karthi, Prasanna, Dhanush, Vishnu Vishal, Yogi Babu, Samuthirakani, Mari Selvaraj, Ameer, Karunakaran, Kovai Sarala, R Parthiban, Sudha Kongara, Karunas, Sai Pallavi, Pandiarajan and music composer AR Rahman were given awards.