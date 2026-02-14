TN inks Rs 3,600-crore pact with US chip giant for R&D campus

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with US-based semiconductor major KLA Corporation to establish a large-scale research and development (R&D) and innovation campus in Chennai, marking a significant boost to Tamil Nadu’s semiconductor ambitions.

The MoU was signed at the secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin. The project will be implemented by KLA India, a subsidiary of KLA Corporation, with an investment commitment of up to $400 million (approximately Rs 3,600 crore) over the next decade.

Planned on a 12-acre site in Chennai, the proposed campus is expected to emerge as one of KLA’s largest global innovation hubs. The facility will focus on advanced research in high-performance computing, process control, engineering software, and AI-driven semiconductor technologies. The company has indicated that the campus could eventually accommodate up to 1.5 million square feet of built-up space.

The project is expected to generate around 4,000 high-quality jobs over a 10-year period, significantly strengthening Tamil Nadu’s skilled workforce in semiconductor R&D and advanced engineering.

Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, in a post on X, described KLA as one of the “Big three” in semiconductor manufacturing design and R&D, and said the investment underscores TN’s growing prominence in advanced technology sectors. A statement issued by the state government mentioned that the high-value investments aligns with its goal of transforming TN into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

The KLA Corporation, headquartered in the United States, is a global leader in semiconductor process control and process-enabling technologies. Its inspection, measurement and data analytics systems play a critical role in improving chip quality, performance, and manufacturing efficiency worldwide.