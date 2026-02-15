Association in Sivakasi calls to tap export potential in aerial display fireworks

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Highlighting the growing market for aerial display fireworks in India and abroad, the Indian Fireworks Association in Sivakasi noted that the industry in the region must adapt to tap this potential.

According to J Tamil Selvan, the association's president, India is yet to develop aerial display fireworks that match global standards. He said the industry needs to study advanced practices followed in China and urged the government to amend provisions of the Explosives Act, 2008, to modernise aerial fireworks manufacturing facilities. He suggested that studying dedicated aerial display fireworks parks in Liuyang, China, could provide insights into building export capacity, as it has over 1,400 years of production history and expand the sector's annual turnover to around Rs 20,000 crore.

"With stricter safety and environmental norms in China, many small and outdated units have been shut, pushing the industry towards high-technology production. This includes the integration of fireworks with drone displays and the adoption of automated manufacturing processes," he added.