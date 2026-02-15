Bharathipuram ward 31 residents flag clogged drains near bus stop

DHARMAPURI: Distressed by the clogged drains near the bus stop, the residents of ward 31 in Bharathipuram urged the municipality to drain the accumulated water. They also flagged severe sanitary issues.

Three months ago, the Dharmapuri municipality began its construction of a new storm drainage line on the 66ft road of Bharathipuram at Rs 4.5 lakhs. Under this, the drainage have been dug deeper and wider to prevent water stagnation. With one segment of the works completed, the drains have been blocked off, cutting off the waste water flow, leading to massive accumulation near the bus stop. The residents of the ward are urging the municipality to drain the accumulated waste water.

Speaking to TNIE, S Kathir from the area said, "The drainage is being constructed in a 1 km stretch from the bus stop to the Tamil Nadu Warehouse corporation building. One side of the drainage has been built, while a segment on the other side is under way. However, on one side, workers have closed off the drainage and it is on the verge of overflowing onto the roads. The water discharged from over 300 homes is accumulated here and a cause of inconvenience to the people. It must be cleaned."