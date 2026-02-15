Bribery charges: Madras HC judge recuses from case, refers plaint to vigilance for probe

CHENNAI: A Madras High Court judge has recused himself from hearing a case after allegations were raised against a senior counsel, representing the petitioners, that he had taken Rs 50 lakh from his client on the pretext of bribing the judge for securing favourable orders.

The issue involves 2015 criminal revision petitions filed by N Ganesh Agarwal of NSC Bose Road, Chennai, and his father Naresh Prasad Agarwal praying for the court to quash a 2014 order of the XII Additional Special Court for CBI Cases in Chennai refusing to discharge them from a cheating case involving gold trading.

When the case came up for hearing on February 5, the judge informed that the Registry of the court had received a communication from the Ministry of Law and Justice along with an annexure of a representation made by the All India Lawyers Association for Justice (AILAJ).

The representation has alleged that the senior counsel had taken Rs 50 lakh from the client for bribing the judge for getting favourable orders, but no order has yet been passed.

Senior counsel Murali Kumaran submitted that the allegations contained in the representation are “totally false” and he is “ready to cooperate with any kind of inquiry”, the judge noted.