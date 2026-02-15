Demands of farmers, industrialists will be conveyed to CM: TN Higher Education Minister Chezhian

TIRUPPUR: The demands of industrialists and farmers from Tiruppur and Erode districts will be brought to the attention of the chief minister, said Govi Chezhian, Minister for Higher Education, in Tiruppur, on Saturday.

DMK's Election Manifesto Committee on Saturday received petitions from the public, industry stakeholders, farmers and social activists from various parts of Tiruppur and Erode districts, at a private hall in Karanampet.

While addressing reporters, Chezhian said, "We have received petitions from Tiruppur and Erode districts. The petitions received at the meeting will be brought to the attention of the chief minister through DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. The DMK's election manifesto will be prepared taking into account the needs of the people."

"Various organisations have submitted petitions centered on the same demand. There have been requests from both districts to expand infrastructure, mostly related to agriculture and textiles. The poll promises made already during the last Assembly election have been fulfilled. In addition, untold poll promises, including the breakfast scheme, have been fulfilled," he added.