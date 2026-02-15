'Dole to women to cover up govt's failures': MoS L Murugan

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin has offered Rs 5,000 to women to cover up the failures of his government. However, Tamil Nadu women will not support DMK," said Union Minister L Murugan at a meeting in Coimbatore city on Saturday held to mark the 28th anniversary of the serial bomb blasts that rocked the city in 1998.

Criticising the cash aid as a drama for political gain at the end of his tenure, he refuted the CM's allegation that the central government prevents DMK from offering financial aid to women.

Murugan, who paid tributes to the victims of the 1998 blasts at RS Puram, claimed the AIADMK-led NDA will come to power in the state within 60 days. It will install a 'deepathoon' (stone lamp) for the dead at the next anniversary. (Fifty-eight people had lost lives and over 200 injured in the serial blasts in Coimbatore city on February 14, 1998.)

He noted the coincidence of the Coimbatore blasts with the 2019 Pulwama terror attack anniversary, claiming that Coimbatore city, once Tamil Nadu's second-most developed after Chennai, had stagnated due to the DMK's alleged soft approach to terrorism.

"Terrorists had built networks in the state with alleged government support, including ties to banned Muslim organisations," he said.