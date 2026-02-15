Former BSP leader Armstrong's wife blames TN govt over murder accused obtaining bail

THOOTHUKUDI: Tamil Maanila Bahujan Samaj Party deputy general secretary Santhiyur Rasa, while speaking to reporters at the Thoothukudi airport on Saturday, blamed the state government for several of the accused persons obtaining bail in the case related to the murder of former BSP leader K Armstrong.

A Porkodi, general secretary of the party and the wife of the slain leader, was also present. She said that the TMBSP, which was floated nearly eight months ago, has a strong presence in 15 districts and that she would be appointing district-level functionaries ahead of the elections.

Addressing the media, Rasa said that several accused persons in the murder case obtained bail after the state government got a stay on the Madras High Court’s directions to transfer the case to the CBI.

“It is only because of the state government that the accused got bail in the case. We have taken the issue to the Supreme Court,” he said.

Further, he dismissed the state government’s distribution of Rs 5,000 to nearly 1.3 crore women as “an election strategy”.

“The government, instead of implementing schemes, has gone down to distributing assistance to lure the public,” he said, contrasting the financial assistance disbursal with the protests of sanitary workers, noon-meals staff, and government employees, among others, for fair wages and other welfare measures.