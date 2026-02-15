Madurai bench of Madras HC confirms lifer on couple for killing intellectually disabled kid

MADURAI: Observing that it is the bounden duty of parents to take care of their child, irrespective of whether the child is born with or without any physical or intellectual disability, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court refused to interfere with the conviction and life sentence imposed on a couple for murdering their nine-year-old daughter, who had an intellectual disability, in Virudhunagar in 2018.

A bench of justices G K Ilanthiraiyan and R Poornima said that although it sympathises with the accused parents for the difficulties they faced in bringing up the child, it must be borne in mind that the child did not come into this world on her own but was born to the accused themselves. “If the law permits the parents to eliminate children born with an intellectual disability, no such child would survive in this world,” they added.

The bench made the observations while dismissing an appeal filed by the couple — S Muneeswaran and Revathi — challenging the conviction and punishment imposed on them by a fast track mahila court in Srivilliputhur on August 6, 2022.

According to the prosecution, the couple gave birth to the child in May 2009. Since the girl was born with an intellectual disability, Revathi, who worked as a professor in a private college, resigned her job to look after her. However, the couple couldn’t care for her and decided to end her life.