'Monthly govt aid taken back through TASMAC liquor shops': Tamil Maanila Congress leader GK Vasan

COIMBATORE: Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader GK Vasan alleged the DMK government disbursed Rs 5,000 to women out of election fear rather than genuine welfare motives. Vasan termed it an attempt to pressure women voters into supporting the DMK, and said they will recognise the motive and reject it.

Participating in a party meeting in Coimbatore on Saturday he questioned how the state government could pay Rs 5,000 per woman while neglecting the demands of government employees citing financial constraints.

"We are not opposing financial assistance to women as the AIADMK has included similar promises in its election manifesto. Even the regular Rs 1,000 monthly aid is being looted through TASMAC liquor shops. This one-time Rs 5,000 payout is part of their (DMK) plan through to recover the money indirectly by cheating women voters," Vasan said.

Vasan further said the TMC aims to represent voices of people from all regions of Tamil Nadu and he will talk to NDA partners to get more seats for the party in the Assembly election.

"Leading partners in the alliance would finalise election strategies, seat-sharing, and other works officially and more parties will join the NDA," he said.