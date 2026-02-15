'Monthly govt aid taken back through TASMAC liquor shops': Tamil Maanila Congress leader GK Vasan

COIMBATORE: Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader GK Vasan alleged the DMK government disbursed Rs 5,000 to women out of election fear rather than genuine welfare motives. Vasan termed it an attempt to pressure women voters into supporting the DMK, and said they will recognise the motive and reject it.
Participating in a party meeting in Coimbatore on Saturday he questioned how the state government could pay Rs 5,000 per woman while neglecting the demands of government employees citing financial constraints.
"We are not opposing financial assistance to women as the AIADMK has included similar promises in its election manifesto. Even the regular Rs 1,000 monthly aid is being looted through TASMAC liquor shops. This one-time Rs 5,000 payout is part of their (DMK) plan through to recover the money indirectly by cheating women voters," Vasan said.
Vasan further said the TMC aims to represent voices of people from all regions of Tamil Nadu and he will talk to NDA partners to get more seats for the party in the Assembly election.
"Leading partners in the alliance would finalise election strategies, seat-sharing, and other works officially and more parties will join the NDA," he said.
On Vijay's claim of a direct contest only between the DMK and the TVK, Vasan remarked that every party believes it is leading, but words must align with public opinion in a democracy. The NDA is committed to work in accordance with public expectations," he said.
He dismissed labels of big or small parties, and said the true assessment comes by serving the people.
Vasan refused to comment on the controversial statement by BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran regarding TVK founder-leader and actor Vijay and actress Trisha.
Responding to TVK leader Vijay's challenge whether any new party could secure even 1% vote share independently, Vasan said that political parties in Tamil Nadu don't give importance to vote percentages as contributions to public welfare matters.
Regarding a death at TVK's meeting in Salem on Friday, Vasan stressed that both the organising party (TVK) and the government must take responsibility for such incidents and take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
He highlighted ongoing issues, such as delays in issuing tatkal electricity connections to farmers, protest of anganwadi workers and the cancellation of TNPSC examinations.
He accused the DMK of failing to properly implement or even discontinuing many schemes introduced by the AIADMK, only to reintroduce them under its own banner.