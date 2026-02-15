Power woes in parts of Tiruchy to end as two 110 kV substation projects get rolling

TIRUCHY: Long-pending power infrastructure demands in Manachanallur and Kaanakiliyanallur are set to be addressed with the state-owned utility Tantransco launching major substation projects aimed at easing load pressure on rural, agricultural and industrial consumers in Tiruchy district.
Work has commenced on a Rs 10-crore 110 kV substation at Kaanakiliyanallur two weeks ago, where construction of the control room building, equipment foundations, cable ducts, internal roads and fencing is currently under way. Officials said the substation would primarily cater to the Pullambadi region, where electricity demand has risen steadily due to agricultural operations and rural load growth.
A senior Tantransco official said the Kaanakiliyanallur facility would significantly reduce dependence on distant feeders and strengthen the local distribution network.
"The substation will improve supply reliability for farmers and rural consumers who currently face voltage fluctuations during peak hours," the official said. In Manachanallur, a Rs 15-crore dedicated 110kV substation-pending for several years-is expected to be taken up within this month. The town houses a large cluster of rice mills, leading to heavy electricity consumption, particularly after the Pongal harvest season. Mill owners have long sought a separate substation to address frequent low-voltage issues that disrupt milling operations.
M Sivanandan, president of the Manachanallur Taluk Rice Mill Owners and Paddy Rice Dealers Association, said the demand for a dedicated substation had been pending for nearly 15 years. “Despite repeated representations, the demand was not met earlier due to the non-availability of land. The Manachanallur town panchayat has now come forward to provide land, which has made the project possible. This will bring major relief to over 30 rice mills that face severe low-voltage problems during peak demand periods,” he said.
Currently, Manachanallur and Pullambadi receive power from substations at Samayapuram, Sathanur and Srirangam, which also cater to Tiruchy city. Officials said the new infrastructure would allow better load segregation and improve supply both in the town and city. To further meet rising demand, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has floated tenders worth about Rs 7.5 crore for projects in Musiri and Thuraiyur regions. These include new 33/11 kV substations at O Krishnapuram and Valasiramani, and the upgradation of the Melakothampatty substation.