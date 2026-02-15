Power woes in parts of Tiruchy to end as two 110 kV substation projects get rolling

TIRUCHY: Long-pending power infrastructure demands in Manachanallur and Kaanakiliyanallur are set to be addressed with the state-owned utility Tantransco launching major substation projects aimed at easing load pressure on rural, agricultural and industrial consumers in Tiruchy district.

Work has commenced on a Rs 10-crore 110 kV substation at Kaanakiliyanallur two weeks ago, where construction of the control room building, equipment foundations, cable ducts, internal roads and fencing is currently under way. Officials said the substation would primarily cater to the Pullambadi region, where electricity demand has risen steadily due to agricultural operations and rural load growth.

A senior Tantransco official said the Kaanakiliyanallur facility would significantly reduce dependence on distant feeders and strengthen the local distribution network.

"The substation will improve supply reliability for farmers and rural consumers who currently face voltage fluctuations during peak hours," the official said. In Manachanallur, a Rs 15-crore dedicated 110kV substation-pending for several years-is expected to be taken up within this month. The town houses a large cluster of rice mills, leading to heavy electricity consumption, particularly after the Pongal harvest season. Mill owners have long sought a separate substation to address frequent low-voltage issues that disrupt milling operations.