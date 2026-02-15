'Rahul is a liar, FTAs will not affect Indian farmers': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

KARAIKAL: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a liar and is misleading Indian farmers and fishermen, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Karaikal on Saturday.

Addressing a BJP public meeting ‘Nallatchi Thodarattum, Pudhuvai Malarattum’ at Sandhai ground, Shah said the interests of Indian farmers and fishermen have been fully secured in the recent Indo-US trade deal signed by the country. Asking Rahul to go through the provisions in the FTAs and the trade deal carefully, Shah reiterated that the interests of Indian stakeholders have been ensured “100 per cent”.

Shah also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive leadership in taking resolute action against terrorism — the surgical strikes after Pulwama attack, and Operation Sindoor.

Shah also expressed confidence of NDA victory in Puducherry, claiming the BJP-led alliance would secure a clear majority of over 60% in the upcoming Assembly election.

"The people of Puducherry have faith in the BJP and the NR Congress. In the 2021 election, you gave us 44% votes. This time, with the BJP, NR Congress and AIADMK together, we will cross 60% and win 24 seats," he said.

Shah claimed that during the last five years, the Puducherry government had reduced corruption, strengthened local autonomy, and brought political stability.

He sharply criticised the previous Congress government under V Narayanasamy, accusing it of widespread corruption and misuse of development funds