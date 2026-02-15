Union govt tried to stop Magalir Urimai Thogai, says TN CM Stalin

TIRUPATTUR: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday directly blamed the BJP for trying to stop the disbursal of cash assistance to woman beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme, which made the state government credit the money for three months in advance on Friday in a surprise move.
Without naming any party, in a video released on Friday, Stalin blamed certain vested interests in Delhi and their vassals in Tamil Nadu for trying to thwart KMUT on the pretext of upcoming Assembly election.
However, addressing the DMK’s north zone booth committee conference in Mandalavadi on Saturday, the CM alleged that there were plans to stop such welfare measures by filing a petition, through a BJP person, in the Supreme Court. “As far as the union government is concerned, they would neither do good for people themselves nor allow others to do,” he alleged.
“That is why we surprised the people (by crediting the money) and shocked those who are anti-people,” he said, adding that is his style.
Stalin further said that every household in Tamil Nadu has benefitted from various welfare schemes of the government. He said whatever political trends may exist in India, in Tamil Nadu the trend is ‘Black and Red’ and that the ‘Dravidian Model 2.0’ has started. “The rule of the rising sun will begin again,” he said.
“We came to power promising to deliver, and we have done even more than what we promised. We stand proudly before the people,” he said.
In Tirupattur, Stalin visited a couple of homes of the public to enquire whether the government’s welfare schemes have reached them. At the conference, former AIADMK labour welfare minister Nilofer Kabil joined the DMK.
Turning his attack on the AIADMK, Stalin alleged that the party has become an offshoot of the NDA and said its general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, lacked the “courage and backbone” to secure Tamil Nadu’s interests, including in the Union Budget 2026. He also referred to controversies during the AIADMK regime.
Party sources said over 1.5 lakh booth-level functionaries from 47 constituencies attended the meeting. Calling for victory in more than 200 constituencies, Stalin said the DMK has assigned 10 volunteers per booth, each covering around 100 voters, and urged cadre to meet voters at least five times before polling.
He emphasised on direct outreach to voters, even in the age of social media, and urged the cadre to campaign until the last minute