Woman abducts four-day-old in Tiruchy to keep up pregnancy lie at home, held in six hours.

TIRUCHY: Posing as a pregnant patient, a 38-year-old woman befriended a new mother and abducted her four-day-old baby boy from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchy on Saturday.

Within six hours of the incident, the suspect, S Meenatchi, was arrested from her native in Thammampatti in Salem district around 1 pm, and the newborn was rescued. Meenatchi allegedly resorted to the crime as she had falsely told her family that she was carrying. The hospital on Saturday ordered a departmental inquiry following the incident. Police said the baby was born to V Suganya (30) from Nayakkanpatti village in Thuraiyur taluk of Tiruchy on February 11, when she was admitted to the hospital.

Meenatchi allegedly befriended Suganya claiming that she was an inpatient and seven months pregnant. She stayed near Suganya’s bed in the maternity ward for three days and offered to take care of the newborn.

When Suganya was getting ready to take the baby for vaccination on Saturday morning, Meenatchi allegedly volunteered to take the boy to another ward for the procedure. Despite Suganya’s hesitation, Meenatchi took the child and left the ward, police said.

Suganya, who was following her soon realised the woman and her baby were missing, and alerted hospital authorities. The hospital staff, while checking CCTV footage, saw Meenatchi boarding an autorickshaw with the infant. The autorickshaw driver led the police to Thiruverumbur, where Meenatchi’s mother resides.

Further inquiry revealed she had left for her native in Salem district, from where she was arrested. She was brought to the Tiruchy police station, and the infant was handed over to his parents.