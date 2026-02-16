30K hectares of samba in Ramnad hit, reveals agriculture dept survey

RAMANATHAPURAM: A field-level assessment by the agriculture department has revealed that 30,000 hectares of cultivated land in the district were affected by severe moisture stress due to inadequate availability of water for irrigation, resulting in a total crop failure in several pockets, right around the time when samba paddy harvest has crossed the 55% mark in the district. Thousands of paddy farmers are staring at heavy losses as the yield deficit is expected to reduce paddy production by more than 50,000 tonnes, compared to the district's average output of 3.5 lakh tonnes, according to official sources.

Traditionally, the district brings around 1.4 lakh hectares of farmland under samba paddy cultivation, making it one of the key agricultural seasons for the farmers in the region. However, erratic water availability and prolonged dry spells have significantly disrupted crop growth this year, especially in rain-fed and tail-end irrigation areas. Farmers in Kadaladi, Kamudhi, Paramakudi and parts of Mudukulathur are the worst affected, as standing crops gradually withered due to lack of irrigation support during crucial growth stages.

Agriculture department officials said that while harvesting continues in areas with relatively better water access, the outlook on the overall yield remains grim. "On average, the district produces about 3.5 lakh tonnes of paddy during the samba season. This year, due to widespread withering, production is likely to fall to around 2.75 lakh tonnes," an official noted.