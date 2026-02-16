63-year-old Woraiyur library in need of overhaul

During monsoon, leaks worsen the conditions inside, creating additional hazards, with students fearing the risk of falling debris. S Vijayakumar, who works in a private IT company, added, “The library is an important resource for students, and job aspirants. It needs proper seating, better lighting, and a digital section with internet access to help students with online learning. Repairs to the roof, walls, and other damaged areas are also necessary to ensure safety.”

The matter has been raised repeatedly by residents and councillors during recent Tiruchy Corporation council meetings. There is a growing demand to demolish the old structure and construct a new building with modern facilities. Speaking to TNIE, Ward 23 Councillor K Suresh Kumar said, “The building is supposed to last only 25 years, but it has already become very old and damaged. Renovation has been requested several times, but it is not a permanent solution. The library also lacks enough space for visitors to sit and study. There is enough land to construct a new, larger facility that can accommodate more people. The new building could also provide space for coaching classes for government exam preparation.” When contacted, a corporation official said, “We are aware of the situation and will take the necessary steps soon to address the concerns of the public.”