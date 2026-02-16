68 macaques die in 5 years in Valparai; accident, electrocution prime reasons

COIMBATORE: Road accidents and electrocution are claiming lives of many lion-tailed macaques on the Valparai Plateau — an alarming two-thirds of the 68 deaths of this endangered species over the past five years, says a study conducted by the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF). Unfortunately, 79% of them were juveniles and infants.
However, over the last 30 years (1996-2026), the population of lion-tailed macaque (Macaca silenus) in Valparai has increased significantly - from just 46 individuals in six groups in 1996 to more than 800 individuals across 37 groups in 2026. Large numbers of the species, alternatively known as “wanderoo”, are found in estates such as Andiparai, Iyyerpadi-Akkamalai, Puthuthottam, Kurangumudi, and Tata Coffee in the Valparai Plateau’s fragmented forest landscape.
The adult male-to-female ratio of the primate endemic to the Western Ghats has also improved from 21:57 in 1996 to 66:243 in 2025. Several groups of lion-tailed macaques are exposed to highway traffic and require urgent management attention. A major concern is the Pollachi-Valparai highway, which cuts through rainforest stretches. Due to a lack of awareness, tourists often feed the animals or dump leftover food along the roadside. This attracts the macaques from the forest canopy to the ground, increasing the risk of fatal accidents.
M Ananda Kumar, an NCF scientist, said, “Crucial stretches of road passing through the rainforest (2,966 hectares), where the animals are found in large numbers, have to be monitored to prevent people from feeding them. “An increase in the LTM group size should not be interpreted as an indicator of long-term viability, as dependence on anthropogenic resources, reduced canopy continuity, and increasing human-primate negative interactions may elevate short-term demographic success while increasing long-term vulnerability,” he said.
“To make the Valparai Plateau a suitable habitat for the lion-tailed macaque, all line departments need to work together. Monkey-proof transformers should be installed by TANGEDCO. The Valparai municipal staff should regularly clear garbage dumped along the roads. Tourists, too, must act responsibly by refraining from feeding the animals and avoiding the dumping of waste in open areas or along the roadside,” Ananda Kumar added.
Since lion-tailed macaques are arboreal (tree-dwelling) animals, the break in canopy continuity caused by roads must be addressed. The study recommends restoring canopy connectivity through artificial canopy bridges.
While the rising population of lion-tailed macaques in Valparai is encouraging, conservation efforts must now focus on habitat restoration, infrastructure modification, and public awareness to ensure long-term survival. Protecting Valparai as a safe and continuous rainforest habitat will require collaboration among forest officials, local authorities, power utilities, and responsible tourism practices.