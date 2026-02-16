Actor Trisha condemns 'distasteful', inappropriate remarks by TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran

Actor Trisha on Monday slammed the “distasteful and inappropriate” remarks made by Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, who linked her to actor-politician Vijay.

The actor shared a legal communique on her social media accounts in response to Nagenthran’s comments.

The statement, dated February 15 and issued through her counsel, clarified, without mentioning anyone by name, that Trisha maintains a strictly neutral political stance and is not affiliated with any political party.

Her legal team stated that the actor never expected such remarks from a “person holding a high stature” in the state’s political sphere.

Nagenthran, a legislator representing the Tirunelveli Assembly constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, had made the comments while speaking about Vijay’s political entry and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The communique emphasised that Trisha has consistently maintained a neutral position on politics in the past and continues to do so. It added that the actor “wishes to be defined” solely by her professional work in cinema rather than any alleged political affiliation.

The statement also called for responsibility and restraint from those in public office, asserting that personal lives should not become subjects of public discourse.