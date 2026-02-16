AIADMK gifts hampers, denies poll motive

COIMBATORE: In an apparent attempt to woo voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the AIADMK has begun distributing gift hampers in Coimbatore. The package includes a hot box, an umbrella, and clothing items such as a saree and a dhoti for each family. In previous years, the party distributed sarees and shirt-dhoti sets, typically presented on a plate for families. The hot box and umbrella have now been added to the hamper.

The move has drawn criticism from opposition parties and political observers, who have questioned its timing amid poll preparations. However, AIADMK leaders denied any electoral motive, stating that the distribution was organised to mark the birth anniversary of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, which falls on February 24, and that a similar programme was conducted last year. On Sunday, distribution was in full swing at Vedapatti in Thondamuthur constituency, represented by former minister SP Velumani, who commenced the drive on Friday. Compared to Thondamuthur, the number of gift items distributed in other constituencies is lower.

The process is halfway in Sulur and Singanallur, while it is yet to begin in the Kavundampalayam constituency. A woman from Singanallur who received the gift said she was given a three-litre water jug, a hot box and a plate. Responding to allegations that the gifts are aimed at retaining constituencies in the district — where the AIADMK alliance won 10 seats in 2021 — a party leader said, “Except for the party bag featuring the face of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and a sticker pasted on the hot box, we have not included our party flag on any of the distributed items, as people may hesitate to carry them openly.” An AIADMK woman leader from RS Puram added, “We have nothing to hide. The hampers are being distributed to every family, irrespective of whether they support the AIADMK or not.”