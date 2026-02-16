AIADMK is not BJP's affiliate: Edappadi K Palaniswami

ERODE: AIADMK is not a slave to anyone, asserted Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Bhavanisagar in Erode district on Sunday. He trained his guns on Chief Minister MK Stalin, claiming the DMK-led alliance is in a mess.

While addressing a public meeting, Palaniswami said, "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been terming the AIADMK as a slave of the BJP and acting as its affiliate. This is completely a slanderous campaign as the AIADMK stands on its own feet. The AIADMK is not a slave to anyone and acts independently.

He further claimed: "The DMK is the slave of the Congress party. No one has forgotten the raid on Arivalayam when alliance talks were underway between the Congress and the DMK. This is proof of DMK's slavery. But AIADMK is a party with dignity. Therefore, DMK's campaigns on this will not work."

"The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister could not find any fault with our AIADMK regime. This is why the Chief Minister is making cheap criticisms against me and the AIADMK," Palaniswami added.