Amrit Bharat 3.0 rakes manufactured by ICF to replace LHB rakes on long-distance routes

CHENNAI: The Indian Railways is planning to replace LHB rakes with Amrit Bharat 3.0 rakes, which comprise both AC and non-AC coaches, for operating long-distance trains.

Unlike regular LHB trains, the Amrit Bharat rakes have locomotives at both ends, and are designed to run at speeds of up to 130kmph. Originally, Amrit Bharat 1.0 and 2.0 were fully non-AC trains.

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is set to manufacture Amrit Bharat 3.0 rakes comprising both AC and non-AC coaches. This move will facilitate the replacement of long-distance trains currently operating with LHB rakes, such as the Chennai–New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, Chennai–Howrah Coromandel Express, and other services across the country, as per official sources.

ICF general manager U Subba Rao told TNIE that the ICF has received orders to produce seven Amrit Bharat 3.0 rakes, which will include AC, sleeper and general class coaches. “Two rakes are planned to be rolled out by April,” he added.

Rao explained that after production, the two prototype rakes will be sent to the Research Designs and Standards Organisation for inspection, followed by trials and tests. “Once cleared, the rakes will be introduced on routes decided by the Board,” he added.

As per the manufacturing plan, the ICF has been entrusted with producing 50 Amrit Bharat rakes, of which 18 have already been rolled out.

As of January, a total of 27 Amrit Bharat trains are in operation across India, including three in Tamil Nadu.