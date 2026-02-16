CM Stalin announces series of initiatives to honour social reformer Vallalar

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday unveiled a series of initiatives to honour spiritual-social reformer Ramalinga Adigal, fondly known as Vallalar, including the establishment of a research centre on the works of Vallalar in Chennai, a Sanmarga training school at Vadalur, and dedicated Annadhanam centres in three locations linked to Vallalar at Mettukuppam, Marudhur, and Karunkuzhi.

Announcing the measures at the International Vallalar Conference organised by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department here on Sunday, the CM said a memorial pillar will be erected to mark the international conference, a herbal garden will be created in Vallalar’s name, and an annual three-day celebration will be held on his birth anniversary. The department will also publish a book titled ‘Spiritual Alchemy’ on Vallalar, while a park near the Cuddalore Collectorate will be named after him (Vallalar Park).

The CM said Vallalar was a revolutionary reformer who propagated compassion, equality and rational thought. Vallalar criticised rigid orthodoxy and caste divisions and envisioned a society free from discrimination, and his ideals profoundly influenced the Dravidian movement. Periyar republished Vallalar’s works in 1940 and questioned why Tamil society should revere northern saints while neglecting Vallalar of Vadalur.