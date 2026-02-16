Congress unit seeks share in power, 30% seats in local bodies, passes resolution

MADURAI: Stepping up pressure on ally DMK, the district executive committee of the Congress’s Madurai south unit on Sunday passed resolutions urging Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge to demand share in power, more seats in the Assembly poll, and 30% share in local body posts as part of the alliance arrangement with the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting held at Thirupparankundram was chaired by Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore.

Addressing party functionaries, Tagore said the Congress has remained a committed ally of the DMK since 2016 and has contributed significantly to successive electoral victories. But a committee formed by the party to discuss alliance-related issues has been waiting for formal talks for over two months.

We respect this alliance and want it to continue successfully. But respect must be mutual,” Tagore said, adding that the party was seeking recognition and dignity rather than positions or material benefits. Tagore also criticised remarks made by certain DMK leaders and ministers which, he said, undermined the Congress. “If we are treated with courtesy, we will reciprocate in the same spirit. But attempts to belittle us will be answered politically,” he said.