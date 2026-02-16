DMK allies consider Tiruchy as ‘safe zone’, eye seats

TIRUCHY: Almost all constituent parties of the Secular Progressive Alliance, which is headed by the DMK, consider Tiruchy as a “safe zone” and are nurturing ambitions of contesting in the district, where the Dravidian major secured sweeping victories in 2021 assembly election.

Sources in alliance parties said they are staking claim for Tiruchy after factoring in the DMK’s organisational strengths, and grassroots-level work, which they believe, will improve victory prospects.

The Communist Party of India recently passed a resolution expressing interest to contest from Tiruchy West, which is represented by DMK strong man KN Nehru, and in Srirangam, where the party contested in 2016 Makkal Nala Kootani.

CPI urban district secretary Siva acknowledged Nehru’s powerful presence in Tiruchy West, and said the claim was “a formality”. The CPI has done active work in the constituency, including enrolling members, conducting activities through trade, student and women’s unions, and has some influence among the masses in the 23 wards, he added.

“Tiruchy offers comparatively better prospects for the alliance, given the DMK’s strong base and our own organisational presence through unions and ward-level committees. If the Left is allotted a seat here, it would be a relatively safer contest,” Siva said.

The CPI(M) Tiruchy district has recommended to its leadership to seek Thiruverumbur, represented by Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, pointing to its trade union presence in industrial units such as Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited and OFT. CPI(M) leaders have also indicated interest in Tiruchy East, citing the presence of several markets, and is also exploring rural Lalgudi based on farmers’ union strength.

The Congress party has been eyeing Tiruchy East for over a year. “Tiruchy East has been a strong base for the Congress, with sustained booth-level presence and active cadre engagement. Given our groundwork among diverse communities, we believe the party deserves an opportunity to contest here,” said L Rex, Tiruchy Urban District President.

Minority allies such as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) are also exploring Tiruchy East, where minority voters form a significant share. The MDMK is also eyeing Tiruchy East. Responding to the aspirations of the parties, DMK principal secretary Nehru told TNIE that seat-sharing decision would be taken by the party chief.