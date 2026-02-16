Final TN electoral rolls to be published on February 23: CEO Archana Patnaik

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik announced on Sunday that the final electoral rolls for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Tamil Nadu will be published on February 23 instead of February 17.

The CEO, in a statement, said that acting on directions of the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of India has published a list of voters identified under the category of “logical discrepancies” as part of the SIR of the electoral rolls with January 1 as the qualifying date.

The list was displayed at gram panchayat offices, public places, taluk and sub-division offices, and urban ward offices. Persons whose names figured in the list were given 10 days to submit objections or supporting documents, either in person or through authorised representatives, including booth-level agents.

Following the completion of the objection process, the final revised electoral roll will be published on February 23. Official sources said the “logical discrepancies” category of voters includes age mismatch, family linkage inconsistencies, gender/date of birth inconsistencies, and multiple entries marked against the same voter.