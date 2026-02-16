Grant citizenship, legal clarity to Lankan Tamils in TN, CM Stalin urges PM Modi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate Indian citizenship for eligible Sri Lankan Tamils living in Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country, as well as to provide long-term legal clarity for their stay here.

Describing the issue as one of humanitarian and constitutional importance, he expressed confidence that the union government would take a favourable decision.

The CM, in his letter to the PM, underscored the need to provide a durable legal solution, including Indian citizenship for eligible persons, to nearly 89,000 Lankan Tamils residing in the state for over four decades.

He sought the removal of administrative barriers, clarification that registered refugees should not be treated as “illegal migrants”, and streamlining the citizenship process and long-term visa applications.

Lankan Tamils have been living in India, predominantly in Tamil Nadu, since 1983, after fleeing ethnic conflict. Nearly 40% of them were born in India, and many have lived there for over 30 years. Despite sustained humanitarian support from successive state governments with the concurrence of the union government, many continue to face prolonged legal uncertainty, the CM pointed out.