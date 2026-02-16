'Improve roads between Meicheri and Pennagaram': Residents

DHARMAPURI: With increasing traffic reported in the 22 km stretch of road between Meicheri to Pennagaram, the residents of the region have urged the state highway to improve the roads by correcting the road gradient, road marking and fixing streetlights.

In 2023, the state highway department completed construction of the 14.6 km segment between Omalur and Meicheri, improving connectivity between Dharmapuri and Salem by constructing a four-lane road. But the crucial segment for connectivity is the 22 km stretch between Pennagaram and Meicheri. However, this road is presently designed for rural use, a narrow two-lane road, with steep climbs, poor visibility and limited manoeuvrability. Residents are urging the state highways department to improve the roads.

N Pranavkumar from Pennagaram told TNIE, "Between the Pennagaram-Meicheri road lies 7 hairpin bends in three ghats, namely the Perumpalai ghat, Koppalur ghat and Thoppaiyar ghat. The roads here were planned for rural use, and so the roads are steep, making it difficult for vehicles to climb uphill. This road, however, has become a key road connecting Pennagaram, Palacode, Eriyur and other areas in Dharmapuri and is used by many heavy vehicles. But the heavily loaded vehicles have great difficulty in making a turn in the hairpin bends, and at times, there are also some accidents, disrupting traffic flow. This road must be expanded."