Kovai hospital records 100 kidney transplants in six years

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has achieved a significant milestone in organ donation and kidney transplantation. It has completed 100 kidney transplant surgeries, a first in the government medical facilities in the west zone of the state.

This feat has been achieved in just six years.

The 100 cases include 55 transplants from brain-dead (deceased/cadaver) donors and 45 from living related family donors (such as parents, siblings, or other close relatives).

Notably, the CMCH has performed a kidney transplant successfully on a 12-year-old boy, sourcing the kidney from a deceased donor from Tiruppur on August 25, 2025.

"It is particularly challenging due to considerations of body size, precise drug dosing, growth impacts, and long-term immunosuppression side effects. Usually, neurologists, urologists, anaesthetists and vascular surgeons are involved in kidney transplant surgeries. However, this case was handled with the support of doctors from paediatric medicine and a paediatric surgeon. It was a tremendous work coordinated by around seven departments and it was a milestone for CMCH in kidney transplant surgeries," said C Amutharajan, Transplant Coordinator and Grief Counsellor in CMCH.

He said that the nephrology department has been performing kidney transplant surgeries since January 2017. "We have been doing the kidney transplant since 2017 sourcing from the living donors. Three years later, in February 2020, the procedure for a kidney transplant through deceased brain-dead donors started. It is being done through the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN). On Saturday the department successfully performed its 100th transplant surgery sourcing the organ from a deceased donor from Salem.