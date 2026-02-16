Low pressure over South Bay may bring TN rain from February 20

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to form over the central parts of southern Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean within the next 48 hours, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecasting light rain at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from February 20.

V R Durai, scientist at RMC, said the system is expected to develop under the influence of a persisting upper air cyclonic circulation over the East Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Light to moderate easterly to northeasterly winds continue to prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the past 24 hours and is likely to continue till February 19. The RMC said light rain is likely at isolated places on February 20 and light to moderate rain at isolated places on February 21.

Temperature trends showed no large change in minimum temperatures over the region. Minimum temperatures were below normal by 2°C-3°C at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and near normal elsewhere.

For Chennai and its neighbourhood, the sky will remain partly cloudy with dry weather likely over the next two days. Maximum temperature is expected to hover around 31°C-32°C, while minimum temperature will be around 22°C-23°C.