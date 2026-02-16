NTK's Seeman likely to contest upcoming Assembly election from Karaikudi

SIVAGANGA: NTK chief coordinator Seeman is likely to contest the upcoming Assembly election from Karaikudi, one of the four constituencies in his home district of Sivaganga. He had earlier contested from Cuddalore in 2016 and Tiruvottiyur in 2021. An announcement is expected at the ‘Maatrathai Virumbum Makkalin Maanadu’ event, scheduled to be held in Tiruchy on February 21, sources said.

Of the four Assembly constituencies in the district — Sivaganga, Manamadurai (R), Thirupattur and Karaikudi — Seeman is planning to contest from Karaikudi. In 2016, contesting from Cuddalore, he secured 12,497 votes and finished fifth. In 2021, he polled 48,597 votes in Tiruvottiyur and came third. Karaikudi is currently represented by Congress MLA S Mangudi. In the 2021 election, NTK candidate Durai Manickam finished fourth in the constituency. If he opts for Karaikudi, this would be the first time Seeman would contest from his native district.

“In previous elections, district-level functionaries informally knew names of candidates before the official announcement. Karaikudi is among the few constituencies where the candidate has not yet been finalised. At a recent meeting, Seeman announced candidates for the other three constituencies in the district but left Karaikudi open. On more than one occasion, he has indicated to party functionaries that he intends to contest from Karaikudi,” sources told TNIE. Attempts to reach Seeman for comment were unsuccessful.