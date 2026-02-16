Sri Lankan Navy apprehends two Indian fishing vessels with 25 fishermen

NAGAPATTINAM: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 25 Indian fishermen hailing from Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal and apprehended two mechanised fishing boats from Karaikal on Sunday night, for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

The Sri Lankan navy had taken the fishermen to the Kankesanthurai Naval Camp for interrogation. Among the detained fishermen, 12 belong to Nagapattinam district, three from Mayiladuthurai, and 10 from Karaikal.

Sources said that one boat departed from Karaikal port on the morning of February 15, with 14 fishermen aboard. The vessel was apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy at approximately 11 pm the same night. Among the crew were five fishermen from Nagapattinam district, hailing from Akkaraipettai and Samanthanpettai villages, one from Mayiladuthurai, and eight from Karaikal.

Sources said the second boat set sail from Karaikal port on February 12, with 11 fishermen. This vessel was detained around midnight on February 15. Seven fishermen from Nagapattinam were aboard this vessel, all belonging to Nambiyar Nagar, two from Mayiladuthurai, and two from Karaikal.