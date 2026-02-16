Synchronised terrestrial bird census conducted in coastal delta

NAGAPATTINAM: The Tamil Nadu state-level synchronised terrestrial bird census was conducted on February 14 and 15 in the coastal delta, across the Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Nagapattinam, and Vedaranyam forest ranges, identifying 72 species in the Mayiladuthurai district and over 60 species in Nagapattinam, official sources said.

The surveys were carried out at 40 locations, 10 designated forest trails in each forest range across the districts, with the support of students, volunteers and forest personnel. During the census in Mayiladuthurai, several bird species were recorded, including the Indian Roller, which falls under the Near Threatened category of the IUCN Red List.

“Uncommon species such as the Ashy Prinia and Lesser Flameback Woodpecker were also spotted, indicating healthy habitat diversity. Commonly seen birds included the Rose-ringed Parakeet, Common Crow, Jungle Crow, Black Kite, Woodpecker, Common Babbler, Common Myna, Spotted Dove, and Red-vented Bulbul, reflecting a strong presence of both native and adaptable bird populations in the region,” said Dr J Pandian, Associate Professor at AVC College.