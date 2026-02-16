TN signs Rs 6,000 crore deal with Minebea Mitsumi, Aequs to boost semiconductor, aerospace push

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Monday signed investment agreements worth nearly Rs 6,000 crore with Japan-based electronics major Minebea Mitsumi and aerospace manufacturer Aequs Group, as the state steps up efforts to position itself as a hub for semiconductors and high-value manufacturing.

The memoranda of understanding, signed in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, together envisage investments of Rs 5,980 crore and the creation of around 8,400 jobs across semiconductor, electronics, aerospace and defence manufacturing.

Minebea Mitsumi, through its Indian arm NMB Minbea India Private Limited, has committed Rs 1,980 crore to establish a semiconductor and electronic components manufacturing facility in Tiruvallur district, on the outskirts of Chennai. The project is expected to generate direct employment for about 1,400 people.

The proposed facility will manufacture high-value products such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), integrated circuits, motors and electrical components. The company also plans to set up a research and development centre as part of the investment. More than 40 per cent of the jobs created are expected to be for highly skilled personnel, underlining the state’s push to move up the electronics value chain.