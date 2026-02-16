Visiting ‘sacred’ Tamil Nadu feels like a blessing: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

COIMBATORE: Coming to the sacred land of Tamil Nadu, where culture, language and altruism is deeply rich and rooted in history, feels like a blessing, said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while participating in the Maha Shivarathri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, on Sunday.

“Lord Shiva is the beginning, the eternal and the infinite, and the Velliangiri Hills, his sacred abode, are known as the Kailasha of the South. I come here from the sacred land of Kashi, the oldest living city in the world while Tamil culture is regarded as the most ancient culture. Coming to this sacred land as a humble devotee of Mahadev, in the presence of Adiyogi, I feel truly blessed,” Rajnath said.

He also offered prayers at the Centre, ahead of the festive celebrations by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Yoga Centre.

Union Ministers of State L Murugan and Suresh Gopi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, AIADMK former minister SP Velumani and several others participated in the event.

Velumani introduced DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth to Vasudev.

Amidst uncertainty over whether DMDK will align with DMK-led bloc or AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in TN, Premalatha Vijayakanth’s participation in the event alongside key BJP and AIADMK leaders has become a talking point in the state’s political arena.