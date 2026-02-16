Water level dips in Tamil Nadu, western districts hit hard

CHENNAI: Thirty-five of the 38 districts in Tamil Nadu have recorded a sharp decline in groundwater level, with the western districts of Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur witnessing almost a three-metre drop compared to last year.

The last time the state witnessed such a widespread decline in groundwater was in 2017, one of its worst drought years, though the overall groundwater level that year was much lower than it is now. In 2017, all districts, except the Nilgiris which recorded a marginal rise of 0.18m, reported a fall.

Data accessed by TNIE from the Water Resources Department reveal that groundwater level has marginally increased in only three districts in January 2026 compared to January 2025. While Vellore recorded an increase of 0.19m, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli recorded a rise of 0.45m and 1.25m, respectively.

As per the data, there seems to be a significant stress on water resources in western TN, with water available at a depth of 10.37m in Coimbatore, 8.28 metres in Tiruppur, 6.42m in Namakkal, and 6.33m in Erode. Officials warned that if the declining trend continues, it could pose a serious challenge in meeting drinking water needs, particularly in rural areas, during peak summer months.